Abstract

BACKGROUND: Legalization of medical and recreational cannabis is a major contributor to pediatric cannabis exposures. The trends and magnitude of pediatric cannabis exposures in Michigan after medical cannabis legalization in 2008 have not been assessed.



OBJECTIVE: To describe the temporal trends of pediatric cannabis exposures reported to the Michigan Poison Center (MiPC) after medical cannabis was legalized in 2008 and 1 year after legalization of recreational cannabis in 2018.



METHODS: Retrospective electronic chart review of pediatric (<18 years old) single-substance cannabis exposures reported to the MiPC from January 1, 2008 to December 31, 2019. Routes of cannabis exposure were reported as ingestion, inhalation, and unknown. Types of ingested cannabis products were also documented.



RESULTS: Between 2008 and 2019, 426 pediatric cannabis single exposures were reported. The median patient age was 6.0 years (interquartile range 2-15 years). Age distribution was bimodal. A total of 327 (76.8%) exposures were from cannabis ingestion, 79 (18.5%) from inhalation, 2 (0.5%) from both ingestion and inhalation, and 18 (4.2%) from unknown route. The doubling time for number of cases was 2.1 years, and the total number of annual reported cases increased after 2016. Teenagers (13-17 years) had the highest number of inhalational exposures, whereas young children (0-5 years) had the highest number of ingestions.



CONCLUSION: Single-substance pediatric cannabis exposures reported to the Michigan Poison Center increased after medical cannabis was legalized in 2008 through recreational legalization in 2018.

