|
Citation
|
Guan M, So J. J. Health Commun. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
While health behavior theories conceptualize risk perception as a major factor motivating protective action against risk, empirical support for this widely-assumed proposition has been inconclusive. Given the inherent issue concerning the delay of desired outcomes in most health behaviors, this research proposes the congruence between temporal frame and individuals' trait time orientation (i.e., consideration of future consequences; CFC) as an important moderator in the risk perception-behavioral intention relationship.
Language: en