Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Psychotic relapse may be associated with relatives' high emotional over-involvement (EOI) and with a diagnosis of major depressive episode (MDE) among first-episode psychosis (FEP) patients, but the results are still inconsistent across different cultures.



AIM: Evaluated the predictors of relapse in FEP patients.



METHOD: Prospective cohort study with 6-month follow-up conducted with 65 dyads of patients and relatives from an early intervention unit in Brazil. At the baseline interview, relatives answered to a sociodemographic data form and to the Family Questionnaire. Patients provided sociodemographic and clinical data and answered the Measurement of Treatment Adherence; the Alcohol, Smoking and Substance Involvement Screening Test; the Severity of Dependence Scale to assess cannabis dependence, and the MDE module of the Mini-International Neuropsychiatric Interview. Psychotic relapses were evaluated using items from the Brief Psychiatric Rating Scale. The data were analyzed using multiple logistic regression.



RESULTS: 29.2% of the patients presented at least one psychotic relapse. High-EOI and MDE were predictors of psychotic relapses.



DISCUSSION: These findings expand knowledge about the cultural specificity of EOI and the role of depression in psychotic relapse. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: Family nursing interventions and the appropriate treatment of MDE must be considered in the care of FEP patients.

Language: en