Citation
da Silva AHS, de Freitas LA, Shuhama R, Del-Ben CM, Vedana KGG, Dos Santos Martin I, Zanetti ACG. J. Psychiatr. Ment. Health Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Psychotic relapse may be associated with relatives' high emotional over-involvement (EOI) and with a diagnosis of major depressive episode (MDE) among first-episode psychosis (FEP) patients, but the results are still inconsistent across different cultures.
AIM: Evaluated the predictors of relapse in FEP patients.
METHOD: Prospective cohort study with 6-month follow-up conducted with 65 dyads of patients and relatives from an early intervention unit in Brazil. At the baseline interview, relatives answered to a sociodemographic data form and to the Family Questionnaire. Patients provided sociodemographic and clinical data and answered the Measurement of Treatment Adherence; the Alcohol, Smoking and Substance Involvement Screening Test; the Severity of Dependence Scale to assess cannabis dependence, and the MDE module of the Mini-International Neuropsychiatric Interview. Psychotic relapses were evaluated using items from the Brief Psychiatric Rating Scale. The data were analyzed using multiple logistic regression.
RESULTS: 29.2% of the patients presented at least one psychotic relapse. High-EOI and MDE were predictors of psychotic relapses.
DISCUSSION: These findings expand knowledge about the cultural specificity of EOI and the role of depression in psychotic relapse. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: Family nursing interventions and the appropriate treatment of MDE must be considered in the care of FEP patients.
Language: en