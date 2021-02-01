Abstract

With the aging of population structure, the age-related balance dysfunction increases gradually, and the injuries related fall are increasing, which cause a serious social and economic burden. In addition, dizziness or vertigo is very common clinically, and these patients also have a higher risk of falling. In order to reduce the incidence of falls, targeted prevention measures are urgently needed. In this paper, the risk assessment, preventive measures and rehabilitation strategies of falls are systematically expounded, it is hoped that it will be helpful for the prevention and treatment of falls.

Language: zh