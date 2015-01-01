|
Chen HC, Wu CY, Lee MB, Liao SC, Chan CT, Chen CY. Nat. Sci. Sleep 2021; 13: 93-102.
33542667
BACKGROUND: Insomnia is closely related to psychological distress. This study aims to examine the role of age and sex in the association between various psychological distresses and insomnia symptoms. PARTICIPANTS AND METHODS: This population-based study used data provided by cumulative respondents of the annual survey of the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center between 2006 and 2019. Potential respondents were aged ≥15 years and were selected by a stratified proportional randomization method according to the distribution of population size, sex, and age in different geographic areas of Taiwan. The Five-Item Brief Symptom Rating Scale was used to measure insomnia symptoms and four psychological distresses: depression, anxiety, hostility, and inferiority. The independent relationship between insomnia symptoms with depression, anxiety, hostility, and inferiority was further examined according to age and sex.
psychological distress; insomnia symptoms; moderation effect; sex-specific