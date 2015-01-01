Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the relationship between lifetime sexual assault (defined as someone having experienced sexual assault in their lifetime) and reproductive health care seeking, contraception usage, and family planning outcomes in female veterans.



METHODS: We conducted a secondary analysis of data collected between 2005 and 2008 from computer-assisted telephone interviews with 1,004 female veterans aged 20-52 years who were enrolled at two Midwestern Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care systems. Participants were asked about reproductive, mental, and general health histories, and about lifetime sexual assault. We assessed associations between reproductive histories and contraceptive use among participants who reported lifetime sexual assault, compared with those who had not experienced lifetime sexual assault, by using bivariate and multivariable logistic regression analyses. Lastly, we examined reasons why these participants had not sought Pap test screening.



RESULTS: More than half (62%) of participants reported experiencing lifetime sexual assault. Because there was an association between older age and history of lifetime sexual assault (P<.001), we stratified the analysis by age. Women with a history of lifetime sexual assault were more likely to have had unprotected intercourse for a year or more (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 2.31, 95% CI 1.35-3.96) and a teen pregnancy (aOR 2.10, 95% CI 1.07-4.12) than women who did not report lifetime sexual assault. When stratified by age, women aged 40-52 years with a history of lifetime sexual assault were more likely to report more than a year of unprotected sex, teen pregnancy, and not seeking prenatal care with their first pregnancy, than women aged 40-52 who did not report lifetime sexual assault. Women who experienced lifetime sexual assault were more likely to report not seeking Pap tests in the past owing to fear and anxiety when compared with women who had not experienced lifetime sexual assault.



CONCLUSION: Female veterans who reported lifetime sexual assault had differences in family planning behaviors compared with women who did not report lifetime sexual assault. These findings have implications for clinicians and VA policymakers when determining family planning and reproductive care delivery needs for female veterans of reproductive age.

Language: en