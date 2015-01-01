Abstract

Intentional ingestion of alcohol-based handrub (ABHR) or sanitizer solution is uncommon. The coronavirus disease-19 pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 has led to lockdowns being put in place in many countries across the globe and resulted in a surge in ABHR usage to maintain hand hygiene. In this communication, we report the case of a 56-year-old male, a chronic alcoholic who presented during the lockdown period, with acute bilateral loss of vision following ingestion of ABHR. The handrub was found to be a nonstandardized sanitizer with no labels mentioning its constituents. Typically, the ingestion of ABHR solutions results in isopropanol or ethanol poisoning, both of which have low toxicity. Based on the clinical history and findings in our patient, a diagnosis of optic neuropathy due to accidental ingestion of sanitizer containing methyl alcohol as an unlisted ingredient was made. Our report underscores the need for strict guidelines, toxicovigilance, and surveillance systems to be in place to prevent such adulterated ABHRs from being commercially available.

