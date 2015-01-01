Abstract

PURPOSE: To describe the clinical presentation, management, and outcome of hospitalized patients having date palm tree eye injuries.



METHODS: This is a retrospective study of consecutive patients who were admitted to Al-Ain hospital following date palm tree eye injuries between 2012 and 2017. Patients' demography, symptoms and signs at presentation, surgical intervention, visual acuity (VA) before and after treatment, hospital stay, and causes for VA limitation were studied.



RESULTS: Sixteen patients were studied. Their median (range) age was 38.5 (7-58) years, all were males. Majority (87.5%) were from the Indian subcontinent and had their injuries at farms. Eye pain (94 %) was the most common presenting symptom while keratitis (62.5%) and corneal perforation (43.8%) were the most common physical findings. Vision showed a statistical trend for improvement after treatment (P = 0.1, Wilcoxon singed rank test). Five patients (31%) were blind in the injured eye.



CONCLUSION: Palm date tree eye injuries which mainly occur at farms are a significant cause for visual loss at United Arab Emirates (UAE). Use of eyes protective goggles combined with legislative eye safety regulations will reduce palm tree eye injuries.

Language: en