Citation
van der Sluiszen NNJJM, Urbanus B, Lammers GJ, Overeem S, Ramaekers JG, Vermeeren A. Traffic Injury Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Excessive Daytime Sleepiness is a core symptom of narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia, which impairs driving performance. Adequate treatment improves daytime alertness, but it is unclear whether driving performance completely normalizes. This study compares driving performance of patients with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia receiving treatment to that of healthy controls.
Language: en
Keywords
vigilance; Daytime sleepiness; pharmacological treatment; real-world driving; standard deviation of lateral position; vehicle control