Abstract

AIM: The long-term effects of intimate partner violence (IPV) on physical health outcomes and health-related behaviors are underresearched in comparison to the effects on mental health and pregnancy. This systematic review examines the recent research in this area from 2012 through 2019.



METHODS: SCOPUS, PubMed, EBSCOhost, and gray literature were searched using the key words "intimate partner violence" and "health." To meet inclusion criteria, studies needed to be original research and focus on IPV during adulthood and its effects on the physical health or health-related behaviors of women. Fifty-two studies were qualitatively analyzed, with results grouped into broad categories of effects, including cardiovascular, endocrine, infectious diseases, and health screening.



RESULTS: IPV was shown to have negative effects on physical health outcomes for women, including worsening the symptoms of menopause and increasing the risk of developing diabetes, contracting sexually transmitted infections, engaging in risk-taking behaviors including the abuse of drugs and alcohol, and developing chronic diseases and pain. It also has significant effects on human immunodeficiency virus outcomes, worsening CD4+ cell depletion.



RESULTS varied regarding the effects of IPV on cardiovascular health outcomes.



CONCLUSION: The result of this review demonstrates that women who have experienced violence and abuse are at significantly increased risk of poor health outcomes in a variety of areas and so require specialized and tailored primary care. This review highlights significant gaps in this field of research, particularly in relation to cardiovascular disease, endocrine dysfunction, and neurological symptoms and conditions. It demonstrates a need for additional long-term studies in this field to better inform the health care of women who have experienced IPV and to establish the physiological mediators of these outcomes.

Language: en