Journal Article

Citation

Weeks LE, Stilwell C, Gagnon D, Dupuis-Blanchard S, Macquarrie C, Jackson LA. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1077801220988355

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

To contribute to our knowledge about initiatives to support older women who experience intimate partner violence (IPV), we conducted an internet search, online surveys, and telephone interviews with administrators of programs for women who have experienced IPV. We compiled information on initiatives providing individual in-person and telephone support, educational and/or therapeutic groups, and short- and long-term shelters and housing. The interviews provided insights about the history and rationale for these initiatives, strengths, positive outcomes, challenges, and future program development. Our study results can inform the creation of appropriate services to meet the needs of older women who experience IPV.


Language: en

Keywords

women; aging; intimate partner violence; programs; supports

