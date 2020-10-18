Abstract

Colchicine is mainly used in the treatment of acute gout attack, acute attack of chronic gout and other diseases in clinic. But the drug has high toxicity (highly toxic), the therapeutic dose is very close to the toxic dose, and there is no special effect after poisoning drug detoxification. The clinical manifestations of early patients after poisoning are not specific, which brings some difficulties and challenges in clinical diagnosis and treatment, and virtually increases the probability of death from drug poisoning. The drug poisoning is still sporadic reports. On September 1, 2020, a patient with acute colchicine poisoning was admitted to People's Hospital of Songtao Miao Autonomous County. This patient is the one with the longest poisoning time that can be retrieved by authoritative medical journals. After treatment, the patient was cured and discharged. This article reported the experience of diagnosis and treatment.

Language: zh