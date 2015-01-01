SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Desouza KC, Hunter M, Jacob B, Yigitcanlar T. J. Urban Technol. 2020; 27(3): 3-32.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10630732.2020.1807251

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In this paper, we examine the understudied issue of the pathways to smart cities. While the extant literature on smart cities offers several insights into what smart cities are, with a few notable exceptions, it has less to say about how they come to be. With this latter question in mind, we identify three pathways to smart cities: (1) a greenfield development pathway, (2) a neighborhood development pathway, and (3) a platform-oriented platform. Drawing on nine different case studies, we offer some insights into the way in which each of these pathways is, more or less, able to realize the desired smart-city objectives. While exploratory in nature, the study offers unique insights into the pathways to smart cities as well as areas for future research.


Language: en

Keywords

development trajectories; intelligent cities; Smart cities; urban innovation; urban technology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print