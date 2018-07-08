SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tsujino K, Kobayashi T. J. Jpn. Soc. Nat. Disaster Sci. 2020; 39(1): 23-34.

(Copyright © 2020, Japan Society for Natural Disaster Science)

10.24762/jndsj.39.1_23

From 4th to 8th July 2018, heavy rainfall was recorded in the Reihoku district in Fukui Prefecture. In particular, rainfall of 30 mm/hour continued for 6 hours from midnight on 7th July, causing a rapid rise in total precipitation. In this report, we describe the result of investigating the shape of slope failures caused by this heavy rainfall from aerial photographs taken by Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. In addition, soil mechanics parameters were determined by laboratory tests on soil samples collected from the site and change in safety factors of the slopes before and after the rainfall was evaluated by a slope stability analysis.


Language: ja

heavy rainfall in July 2018; slope failure; slope stability analysis; soil test; UAV; 土質試験; 平成30年7月豪雨; 斜面安定解析; 斜面崩壊

