Abstract

Many disaster information systems do not work well. One of the reasons for this has been found to be lack of opportunities for the operator of the system to use it and become proficient. For the purpose of understanding the learning process of the disaster information system, we conducted a demonstration experiment in Shimanto-cho, Kochi prefecture for about 3 years using the disaster information system developed by the authors. The result of experiment confirmed that the learning for the system is progressing in accordance with the situated learning theory. We found that, for a practically feasible disaster information system, it should fulfil three important requirements of situated learning theory, namely (1) Relationships: which includes the relationship with surrounding environment, (2) the continuation of the local judgment and (3) Visualization from inscription.

Language: ja