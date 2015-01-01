Abstract

In the Great East Japan Earthquake of March 11, 2011, the numbers of firefighters were killed in the life saving activities due to tsunami. In order not to repeat this damage in the coming Nankai trough earthquakes, Japanese government formulated retreat plan in saving activities. However, specific criteria have not been indicated for retreat. In this study, the exercise of the lifesaving activities due to tsunami for firefighters was proposed by using the estimated tsunami arriving time and the tsunami damaged area which are estimated by using Dense Oceanfloor Network system for Earthquakes and Tsunamis (DONET). Therefore, we proposed a method for evaluating the priority of various incidents such as judgment of withdrawal from tsunami and rescue mergency request based on the content of remarks during training divided into categories according to time courses.

Language: ja