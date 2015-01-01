Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Iran is considered as one of the highly disaster-prone countries in the world. Preparedness is one of the important phases of disaster management. The present study aimed to investigate the effect of earthquake experiences on household preparedness.



METHODS: This study was a cross-sectional research conducted on a total of 500 households living in Bam and Rafsanjan counties. The data were collected using a standardised earthquake preparedness questionnaire through randomised sampling. The data were analysed using the T-test and descriptive statistics.



FINDINGS: Based on the data, difference of total preparedness scores between two groups was statistically significant (p < 0.01). The mean score of preparedness of Bam households was higher than preparedness of Rafsanjan households.



CONCLUSION: Disaster-experienced households benefit from higher levels of preparedness rather than households without any earthquake experience in Kerman Province, Iran. Community-based education, training, exercising and collaborating are suggested as important factors to improve preparedness.



Keywords: preparedness; readiness; earthquake experience; disaster; natural hazard; household; community; Bam; Rafsanjan; Iran.

Language: en