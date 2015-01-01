|
Citation
|
Banerjee S, Jeihani M, Brown DD, Ahangari S. Urban Sci. 2020; 4(4): e49.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study investigates the potential effect(s) of different dynamic message signs (DMSs) on driver behavior using a full-scale high-fidelity driving simulator. Different DMSs are categorized by their content, structure, and type of messages. A random forest algorithm is used for three separate behavioral analyses--a route diversion analysis, a route choice analysis, and a compliance analysis--to identify the potential and relative influences of different DMSs on these aspects of driver behavior. A total of 390 simulation runs are conducted using a sample of 65 participants from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds.
Language: en