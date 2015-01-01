Abstract

Very few studies have addressed the gap in literature by examining the travel and activity patterns of travelers in developing countries to inform future land use and socio-economic planning. The major purpose of this paper is to determine the factors related with travel and activity space patterns of residents in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Based on lessons learned from a pilot study, a full study was undertaken using artificial neural network and regression. A network analyst-based shortest path network with road network buffer activity space calculation measure was used in geographic information system. Exploratory and confirmatory factor analyses were used to identify attitudinal factor dimensions. Calculated individual activity spaces were found to range from 0.08 to 10.13 square miles. Trip characteristics were found to be significant predictors of individual activity space. In case of household activity space, D variables (density, design, and destination accessibility) and household characteristics were found as the most significant. Perceived neighborhood amenities, car attachment, monetary concerns, transit preferences, perceived daily travel area and environmental concern were found to shape people's perception. Weekend activity spaces were more compact than those for weekdays. Individual day-to-day variability was less during weekdays than on the weekend. Female and high-income respondents had smaller activity spaces.

Language: en