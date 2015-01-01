Abstract

The ignition of bedding and subsequent vertical spread of fire along the side of a noncombustible surrogate bed set was investigated. One-hundred-eight (108) tests were conducted to assess the ignition timeline and subsequent vertical flame spread of bedding up the side of a bed along with the thermal impact of the bedding fire on the underlying bed set. The ignition source for all tests was comprised of the flame from a book of matches placed on bedding at floor level at the base of the bed. The bedding consisted of combinations of a cotton/polyester blend sheet and bedspread. Ignition occurred in 3 to 10 seconds for the majority of the test. The speed of subsequent vertical flame spread, assessed through video frame analysis tools, was dependent on the exposed bedding material with an exposed sheet exhibiting faster spread. Thermal exposure from the burning bedding to the vertical sides of the bed set was assessed with an array of thermocouples embedded at the surface of the sides of the underlying bed set. The time to thermal exposure was found to be a function of the vertical flame spread and thickness of the bedding material(s).

