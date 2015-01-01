Abstract

The flammability of flexible polyurethane foam has been well studied to date, via smoldering and flaming ignition. Its contribution to fire loss in the United States has also been well documented, as the flammability of this material will contribute to large fire events when not protected from ignition and heat sources. Despite this known fire risk, fire protection approaches for polyurethane foam are being questioned in regards to fire protection performance, as well as proven and hypothesized concerns over health impacts before and after fire events. The flammability of flexible polyurethane foam in furniture and bedding is a clear and present danger that must be addressed, and this article discusses the current available technologies for fire protection, with pros and cons of these approaches. Known physical and chemical behavior of these foams in fires is discussed, as well as how this behavior contributes to large fire events. Finally, issues that still need further research and information to definitively address the polyurethane foam flammability in the United States is discussed.

