Abstract

This study presents the results from a set of 11 large-scale open fire tests performed on flexible polyurethane foam slabs/mattresses. The purpose of the study was to investigate the influence of the ignition location on the fire behaviour of the foam slabs and to generate data on a highly characterised material that could be used for modelling work in the future. A method for obtaining spatially resolved flame spread data for this type of material was presented using a gridded array of 5 × 10 thermocouples placed on the underside the foam slab and from this, flame spread was examined using three different approaches. The heat release rate (HRR) results showed clear shapes forming that were dependent on the ignition location, with two distinct behaviours being observed between the various different ignition locations, this was also observed in the calculated flame spread rate (FSR) data.



RESULTS within an individual test, showed the calculated range of FSRs over the geometry of the slab varied between approximately 1 and 8 mm/s depending on the ignition location. The average FSR values between tests varied between 3 and 7 mm/s and the maximum and minimum values were calculated to be approximately 11 and 2 mm/s respectively.

Language: en