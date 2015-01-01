Abstract

"Combustion behavior of upholstered furniture (CBUF) - Fire Safety of Upholstered Furniture - EUR 16477 EN" was initiated by the European Commission (EC) since a major contributor to fire deaths in Europe was upholstered furniture. The EC and the participating research partners formulated this project to provide a scientifically sound basis for a European Union Directive. The aim of the directive was to improve fire safety in Europe as well as removing barriers to trade and creating a harmonized open market for upholstered furniture. The furniture directive never came through, but the project reached a significant understanding of how furniture burns, how furniture composition affects the heat release rate, and how well or poorly different models predict full-scale test results and the developing hazard to people. The results were published as a book and presentations were made at several conferences. This article is a summary of some of the important findings in the CBUF project. It presents guidance for the design of low flammability upholstered furniture and the extent to which small-scale test results can be used to predict room fire behavior. It presents test procedures and experimental data. However, much of the work that has been conducted is not presented in this article. In particular, background data and reasoning are omitted or reduced in favor of the results and conclusions.

Language: en