Abstract

Herein, we describe a reduced-scale test ("Cube" test), measuring the fire performance of specimens including a fire barrier (FB) and a flammable core material, which acts as the main fuel load. The specimen is intended to reproduce a cross-section of a composite product where heat/mass transfer occurs primarily in a direction perpendicular to the FB. The Cube test procedure and benefits are discussed in this work by adopting residential upholstery furniture as an exemplary study. One flexible polyurethane foam, one polypropylene cover fabric, and 10 commercially available FBs were selected. They were used to compare the fire performance of FBs, measured in terms of peak of heat release rate, in the ASTM E1474-14 standard test and the newly developed Cube test. Edge effects severely affected the performance of FBs in the ASTM E1474-14 standard test but not in the Cube test. Furthermore, appropriate test conditions were determined in the Cube test to measure the so-called "wetting point," that is, the time and value of heat release rate measured when flammable liquid products were first observed on the bottom of the specimen. The relevance of the "wetting point" in terms of full-scale fire performance and failure mechanism of FBs is discussed.

