Harris D, Davis A, Ryan PB, Cohen J, Gandhi P, Dubiel D, Black M. Fire Mater. 2021; 45(1): 167-180.
Upholstered furniture remains a consumer fire hazard. Flame retardant technologies are necessary but may present a health risk from chemical exposure. This study developed methodologies for measuring exposure to flame retardants and flammability performance, comparing the effectiveness of differing flammability reduction strategies on upholstered chairs with and without added flame retardants and the use of a barrier material. The chemical analysis focused on volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and flame retardants. Open flame tests were conducted on chair assemblies, and smolder resistance tests were conducted on chair materials.
Language: en
barrier; chairs; flame retardants; open-flame; smolder; TB 117; VOC