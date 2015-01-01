SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Storesund K, Amon F, Steen‐Hansen A, Haghighatpanah S, Larsson I. Fire Mater. 2021; 45(1): 181-190.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

https://doi.org/10.1002/fam.2859

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The aim of this exploratory study has been to investigate the fire properties and environmental aspects of different upholstery material combinations, mainly for domestic applications. An analysis of the sustainability and circularity of selected textiles, along with lifecycle assessment, is used to qualitatively evaluate materials from an environmental perspective. The cone calorimeter was the primary tool used to screen 20 different material combinations from a fire performance perspective. It was found that textile covers of conventional fibres such as wool, cotton and polyester, can be improved by blending them with fire resistant speciality fibres. A new three-dimensional web structure has been examined as an alternative padding material, showing preliminary promising fire properties with regard to ignition time, heat release rates and smoke production.


Language: en

Keywords

environmental impact; fire safety; furnishing; life cycle analysis; sustainability

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print