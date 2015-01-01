Abstract

The abuse of men by women has historically been attributed exclusively as a function of the primary problem of men's abuse and domination of women. Decades of research and clinical observations have informed us that is only sometimes true, and that many women who abuse men are actually motivated by many of the same factors as the men who abuse women. Social agencies, the legal system, and treatment providers need to recognize the different typologies of female intimate partner violence (including primary aggressors, violent retaliation, bidirectional violence, and self-defense). Treatment programs for female abusers need to include special emphasis on trauma history, attachment disorders, emotional self-regulation, and personal empowerment. A female abuser treatment program is presented with clinical guidelines specifically designed for this population.

Language: en