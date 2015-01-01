Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a prevalent issue among veteran populations. Strength at Home (SAH) is a 12-week cognitive behavioral and trauma-informed group intervention shown to reduce IPV among veterans via a randomized controlled trial and several implementation and pilot studies. The program is currently being implemented nationally in the Department of Veterans Affairs, with initial data showing that clients evidence significant reductions in physical and psychological IPV, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, and alcohol misuse. The present study explored the subjective experience of veterans who participated in SAH during this rollout. Following their final group session, participants completed a treatment satisfaction survey. A qualitative thematic analysis of 291 surveys was conducted to evaluate (a) if SAH led participants to pursue other intervention; (b) what participants perceived as most beneficial about the program; (c) what participants perceived as least beneficial about the program; and (d) the ways in which SAH impacted their lives. These evaluations shed light on which aspects of the program may be most and least impactful, which may be utilized to modify and enhance the SAH program to best address the needs of individuals using and experiencing IPV.

Language: en