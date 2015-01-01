Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a global social problem that results in economic, social, and health costs for individuals and their communities. Moreover, due to the stress, anxiety, and home isolation brought on by COVID-19, recent reports suggest an alarming increase in the number of reported IPV victims and, thus perpetrators the world over. In particular, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) identified people are as or more likely than heterosexuals to experience and perpetrate IPV, while they are less likely to receive media attention, social support, or legal protections. Batterer intervention programs, informed by public policy and laws, are the predominant mechanism of interventions for perpetrators of IPV in the United States. As a vulnerable population with increased health and economic disparities, how do disasters impact treatment of IPV perpetration by LGBTQ people? To answer this question, the current article reviews the literature on batterer intervention programs and IPV in sex and gender minority relationships to better understand how to deliver research-supported treatment during disasters. Next, to reduce such disparities, we provide research-supported recommendations for treating LGBTQ perpetrators of IPV and shed light on meaningful interventions in the COVID-19 context. Implications and recommendations for public policy are further discussed.

Language: en