Homicide injury severity (HIS), the degree of physical injury inflicted on a victim during a homicide, has emerged as a relevant criminological variable. However, little is known regarding the offender characteristics and criminological variables that may be associated with greater HIS. Data (demographic, cognitive, and criminological variables) from forensic neuropsychological evaluations of N = 101 offenders convicted of murder, were explored in relation to the Homicide Injury Scale. Numerous factors were related to HIS.
cognition; homicide; homicide injury severity; neuropsychological testing; violence