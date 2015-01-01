SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rogers ML, Alsleben MM. Homicide Stud. 2021; 25(1): 83-105.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1088767920937765

unavailable

Gender inequality is a central concept in cross-national feminist criminological literature. There is not a readily agreed-upon operationalization of gender inequality. The variation in the operationalization of gender inequality in cross-national research could be the cause for the inconsistent findings. We explored if the operationalization of gender inequality affects the association of the variables with gender-specific homicide across nations. Utilizing SUR and Wald Tests, our results indicate that measurement matters. When a measure of gender inequality includes an income competent, it has an association with gender-specific homicide. We conclude by situating our findings into the larger cross-national literature.


cross-national; female homicide victimization; feminist theory; gender; gender homicide victimization; seemingly unrelated regression

