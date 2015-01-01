SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Radburn N. J. Glob. Slavery 2021; 6(1): 11-30.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Brill Academic Publishers)

DOI

10.1163/2405836X-00601008

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

How did British-American planters forcibly integrate newly purchased Africans into existing slave communities? This article answers that question by examining the "seasoning" of twenty-five enslaved people on Egypt, a mature sugar plantation in Jamaica's Westmoreland parish, in the mid-eighteenth century. Drawing on the diaries of overseer Thomas Thistlewood, it reveals that Jamaican whites seasoned Africans through a violent program that sought to brutally "tame" Africans to plantation life. Enslaved people fiercely resisted this process, but colonists developed effective strategies to overcome opposition. This article concludes that seasoning strategies were a key component of plantation management because they successfully transformed captive Africans into American slaves.


Language: en
