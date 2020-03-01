Abstract

This research aimed to evaluate the roundabout performance in Kuwait and to study drivers' behavior at roundabouts. A questionnaire was designed to obtain the needed information. Also, a field observation was done to link the survey data with the real situation on Kuwait roads. A sample of 804 participated in the survey with the collected data being analyzed by SPSS and Excel. The analysis showed that a large percent of drivers have a good knowledge regarding roundabout rules. Moreover, this research analyzed the roundabout capacity and performance. Two roundabouts were chosen for the study located in AL-Salmiya and Al-Jabriya of Hawali governorate. A few modifications for the selected sites were done to compare the roundabout overall performance before and after the change based on several measures of effectiveness. The collected data was analyzed using SIDRA Intersection software. The analysis showed that in Kuwait, for vital and active areas and for traffic volumes greater than 3000 veh/h, the level of service ranges between B and C, and the control delay ranges between 10 s to 30 s. The study help traffic planners and designers in the decision making process providing several intersection alternatives.

