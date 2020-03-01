|
Tran Y, Yamamoto T, Sato H, Miwa T, Morikawa T. IATSS Res. 2020; 44(4): 293-299.
(Copyright © 2020, International Association of Traffic and Safety Sciences, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
This study examines the effect of people's attitudes toward physical activity on their bus use intentions in rural areas in Japan. We utilized the theory of planned behavior and designated three variables--attitude toward bus use, subjective norms, and perceived behavioral control--as mediators for the hypothesized effect. Analysis results showed that attitude toward physical activity had a significant effect on bus use intention. For transport policy, this implies that improving attitudes toward physical activity can increase bus use and reduce physical inactivity, partly caused by car dependence.
Language: en
Attitude toward physical activity; Bus use intention; Extended theory of planned behavior (TPB)