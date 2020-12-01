|
Reichl C, Kaess M. Curr. Opin. Psychol. 2021; 37: 139-144.
The present article gives a selective overview of recent studies on the role of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) and suicidal behavior in the context of borderline personality disorder (BPD). Previous research found self-harming behavior, particularly NSSI, to constitute an easily accessible marker in the early detection of individuals at risk of development of BPD. The review further summarizes studies that investigated inter-relations between BPD features and self-harming behavior over time. Mainly, affective instability has been shown to play a role in the maintenance of NSSI and the increased risk of suicidal behavior among individuals with BPD. Finally, results about the effectiveness of treatment programs on the reduction of self-harming behavior among individuals with BPD are presented.
Suicide attempts; Self-harm; Adolescence; Borderline personality disorder; Nonsuicidal self-injury; Suicidal behavior