Abstract

The authors regret that there is an error in the 'Methods' section of the paper. The description of how the weights 'w' were calculated (section 2.6) mistakenly refers to the within-study standard deviation, rather than the squared within-study standard deviation. The corrected description is as follows:



"The variance was calculated by multiplying the squared within-study standard deviation by 1/n of that study, and this number was then inverted to produce w."



The supplementary R code provided uses the correct calculation method and is not affected by this error.



The authors would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Language: en