Abstract

BACKGROUND: In response to the dramatic increase in opioid overdose deaths in recent years, police departments and community partners across the United States have begun to implement programs focused on connecting individuals to substance use disorder services. We examined the implementation of police-assisted referral programs from the perspectives of different team members to understand the key components of these programs and strategies used to implement them.



METHODS: Qualitative research methods were used to examine the implementation of police-assisted referral programs in five Massachusetts communities between June 2019 and March 2020. Focus groups and interviews were conducted with 33 individuals, including 5 police chiefs, 12 police officers, 6 outreach workers, 4 community-based organization (CBO) directors, 2 interns, 1 clinician, 1 program manager, 1 religious representative, and 1 prevention specialist.



RESULTS: Five key themes emerged regarding the implementation of police-assisted referral programs across the communities: 1) program development was an ongoing process; 2) partnerships between police departments and community stakeholders were essential for starting and sustaining a program; 3) high-level leadership influenced program priorities and facilitated implementation; 4) program success was defined in multiple ways; and 5) programs contributed to shifts in beliefs about substance use and addiction among police officers.



CONCLUSIONS: Police-assisted referral programs in Massachusetts have adopted a variety of models of service delivery, evolving from post-overdose outreach and walk-in models to more complex hybrid forms. Implementation was facilitated by the support of departmental leadership, particularly the police chief, and the development of key partnerships across institutional boundaries. Communities continue to develop their programs to incorporate additional components, such as new mechanisms of outreach, harm reduction services, and long-term engagement activities. Further evaluation of these programs is needed to understand how each of these unique components may influence a program's impact on future overdoses, entry to treatment, and long-term recovery.

