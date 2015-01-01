|
Cardoso AF, Bobrowicz-Campos E, Teixeira-Santos L, Cardoso D, Couto F, Apóstolo J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(4): e1394.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Early detection of frailty may prevent or delay adverse health outcomes in community-dwelling older adults. In Portugal, there are currently no valid multidimensional frailty screening tools. SUNFRAIL is a user-friendly multidimensional tool for frailty screening that can be used in primary care. AIMS: (i) to determine the validity and reliability of the European Portuguese version of the SUNFRAIL tool for use in community-dwelling older adults; (ii) to assess the screening capacity of this version of SUNFRAIL using Fried's phenotypic model criteria for frailty as a reference test.
older adults; frailty; psychometric properties; screening tool; SUNFRAIL