|
Citation
|
Burtscher M, Niedermeier M, Gatterer H. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(4): e1405.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Recreational outdoor activities like mountain sports are gaining large popularity all over the world and particularly in the Alpine regions. Such activities include sports like downhill or cross-country skiing, ski mountaineering, mountain hiking, rock or ice climbing, high-altitude mountaineering, mountain biking, paragliding, and many more. Although considerable health benefits associated with physical activity, especially when performed on a regular basis, are widely accepted, certain mountain sports also bear an inherent risk of injury due to both objective and subjective risk factors. Thus, knowledge on those risk factors forms an important foundation for the development of appropriate preventive measures in order to reduce accidents and emergencies, and to increase the health benefits of mountain sports.
Language: en