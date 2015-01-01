Abstract

This cross-sectional correlational study aimed to evaluate the moderating effects of structural empowerment and resilience in the relationship between workplace bullying and nursing work outcomes. Data were collected from 435 nurses and nurse managers working at a tertiary hospital in Seoul, South Korea. The moderating effects were examined using stepwise hierarchical multiple regression models. The bootstrapping method was utilized to verify the magnitude and significance of the moderating effects. Structural empowerment showed a moderating effect in the relationship between workplace bullying and nursing work outcomes: for the conditional values above the average level of structural empowerment, workplace bullying was significantly associated with nursing work outcomes, while work outcomes were low regardless of workplace bullying for the conditional values less than average. However, resilience had no moderating effect. To improve work outcomes, bullying must be reduced and structural empowerment and resilience increased.

