Journal Article

Citation

Humphries KD, Li L, Smith GA, Bridge JA, Zhu M. J. Adolesc. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2020.12.133

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study was to compare the association between bullying (traditional, electronic, and both) and suicide attempt in heterosexual and lesbian, gay, or bisexual (LGB) U.S. high school students.

METHODS: Data were obtained from 2015-2017 National Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

RESULTS: Nearly 25% of students reported experiencing bullying. Approximately 5.9% of heterosexual and 25.7% of LGB students attempted suicide. Heterosexual students who experienced either traditional or electronic bullying had a higher risk of attempting suicide (1.54 [95% confidence interval 1.19-1.98] and 1.64 [1.23-2.19], respectively). The associations were similar but weaker among LGB students (1.49 [1.08-2.04] and 1.43 [.90-2.27], respectively). Students who experienced both forms of bullying had the highest prevalence of suicide attempt, but the interaction was not statistically significant.

CONCLUSIONS: LGB students had higher rates of both suicide attempts and experiencing bullying. Traditional and electronic bullying are not synergistic in the risk of attempting suicide, although each form increases that risk.


Language: en

Keywords

Students; Suicide; Bullying; Attempted; Sexual and gender Minorities

