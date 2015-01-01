|
Citation
Kuosmanen A, Tiihonen J, Repo-Tiihonen E, Turunen H. J. Psychiatr. Ment. Health Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Patient safety incident reporting has been recognized as a key process for organizational learning and safety culture, but there is limited knowledge about patient safety in forensic psychiatric care. AIMS: To characterize the types and frequencies of incidents in forensic psychiatric care and assess the implications for practice.
Language: en
Keywords
patient safety; psychiatry; forensic psychiatry; incident reporting; patient safety culture