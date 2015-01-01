Abstract

PURPOSE: Recent research has demonstrated the psychological impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic among the general population. However, COVID-19-related suicides among healthcare professionals (HCPs) have yet to be investigated.



FINDINGS: The present study utilized retrospective press media suicide reports and identified a total of 26 worldwide HCP COVID-19-related suicide cases (aged 22-60 years; 14 females; most of the cases from India). The cases comprised doctors (n = 11), nurses (n = 9), paramedics (n = 5), and one medical student. Being infected with the COVID-19 was the most common suicide reason, followed by work-related stress, and fear related to COVID-19 infection/transmission. Among the eight cases diagnosed with COVID-19, most were female (n = 6), and either doctors (n = 4) or nurses (n = 4). PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: The present findings will be helpful for human resources departments in healthcare workplaces in ensuring HCP's mental wellbeing.

Language: en