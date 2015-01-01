|
Citation
|
Jahan I, Ullah I, Griffiths MD, Mamun MA. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Recent research has demonstrated the psychological impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic among the general population. However, COVID-19-related suicides among healthcare professionals (HCPs) have yet to be investigated.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19 suicide; healthcare professionals’ suicide; hospital suicide; pandemic suicidal behavior