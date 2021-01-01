Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Concern regarding identification and management of sports-related concussion (SRC) in the community sports of Gaelic games exists. This study aimed to examine Gaelic games coaches' and referees' previous SRC experiences, knowledge of and attitudes on SRC and views on SRC education.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study; SETTING: Online survey instrument. PARTICIPANTS: Irish male and female Gaelic games coaches (n = 144) and referees (n = 110). MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Demographics, SRC previous experience, SRC knowledge, attitudes towards SRC reporting and previous and future interest in SRC education.



RESULTS: Most coaches (70.1%) and referees (74.5%) previously dealt with a suspected SRC event. In the most recent SRC event, coaches predominantly removed the player from play (97.0%) and referees frequently informed medical staff (97.1%) or coaches present (96.3%). Coaches and referees were predominantly (>90%) able to identify common SRC signs and symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, confusion, poor balance and headache. Coaches and referees displayed positive attitudes towards removing players from play regardless of game importance.



CONCLUSIONS: Good knowledge of common SRC symptoms were displayed, however their ability to recognise false signs and symptoms was limited. Widespread promotion of Gaelic games SRC education across all stakeholders is warranted and should target the misconceptions highlighted in this study.



Keywords: Gaelic football

Language: en