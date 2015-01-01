Abstract

This study assessed problems of internally displaced Junior Secondary School Students in Maiduguri IDPs camps Borno State, Nigeria. The one research questions and one null hypothesis were formulated to guide the study. Survey research design was adapted for the study. Five IDPs Camps were sampled, with the population of 2,369 of which 1,075 were males and 1,294 were females. Stratified random sampling technique was used to obtain 222 males and 275 females. Research instruments were used for data collection, which was developed by the researcher with the help of the supervisor and assistance from an expert in Measurement and Evaluation Department of Social Science Education, University of Maiduguri. The data collected was describe using descriptive statistics of frequency counts and percentages in answering the research questions while chi-square was used in testing the null hypotheses at 0.05 level of significance. The results revealed that the displaced students were faced with educational, health and challenges of basic needs. The study also found that there was significant gender difference in problems of displaced Junior Secondary School Students in Maiduguri IDPs Camps. The study also concluded that female's students experienced more psychological problems compared to male students. It, therefore, recommended that Counselling Association of Nigeria (CASSON) Borno State chapter should be visiting the IDPs camps to interact and providing counselling services to the IDPs and also if there is need of referral, they should refer them to appropriate bodies.

Language: en