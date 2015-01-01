Abstract

Elephant intrusion across the railway track leads to Human-Elephant conflict, collisionof trains, elephant death and injuries. Railway tracks pass through wild life habitats in several Indian states. In India, due to railway cross lines,the accidents that resulted in the death of 249 elephants during 1987-2018. The surveillance and monitoring the elephants in the railway line in the forest is very difficult. The speed of the train in India among forest areas is around 50-55km/h during day and 35km/h at night, the engine driver can't stop the train once the elephant is seen. So, we develop a system to detect the elephant intrusion at a certain distance by using sensors and image processing using MATLAB, creates an alert to engine driver and forest officer of the region and repel the elephant from the railway line. Hence we are creating a prototype model for real time interaction of elephant intrusion across railway tracks.

