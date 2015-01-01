SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kalyanaraman B, Choudhary S, Singh M, Kumar D. Int. J. Eng. Adv. Technol. 2020; 9(5): 230-234.

(Copyright © 2020, Blue Eyes Intelligence Engineering & Sciences Publications)

10.35940/ijeat.D8369.069520

This paper manages the improvement of a security framework which is coordinated with the keen protective cap and shrewd bicycle to lessen mishaps and other alcoholic and drive cases for bikes. Here weight sensor and the accelerometer sensor checks whether the individual wears the head protector or not. Additionally, at the equivalent, a liquor sensor is utilized to distinguish the alcoholic substance from the rider's breath. The vehicle won't start if the rider isn't wearing a protective cap or if the rider is plastered. At whatever point the rider crashes, the head protector hits the ground and the sensor recognizes the movement and reports the mishap case data to the relatives of the rider through IoT.


Language: en
