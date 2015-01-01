Abstract

Fire occurring in forest has become a major crises, the hard part of this is passing information about fire occurred is delay which in turn allow to increase the spread of fire. There are two preeminent reasons on delay, first is place or region in which fire has occurred and the other is passing information about fire to outer world. Forest fire can be controlled using appropriate technique and officials can control the wild fire before spreading, if the information is passed fast. Human trespassing is one of the dominant acumen for wild fires. In order to know the type of the fire depending upon the region and also deportation of data about fire occurred, we framed a lay out, forest fire detector that uses wireless sensor networks. The detector is able to inform us whether it is a crown fire or ground fire depending upon the region using fire sensors and PIR via NodeMCU ESP8266. PIR is used to detect the presence of humans within the preserved regions of wild. The detectors that are connected to the NodeMCU pass the information to tan other NodeMCU using server client configuration. Depending on the type of fire, sprinklers are activated to control ground fire and drones carrying fire resistant dry chemicals are used to spread them from above for crown fire.

Language: en