Abstract

This study examines the representation of international conflicts and diplomatic tensions in International Newspapers in 2019. It x-rayed the pattern of representation of international conflicts and diplomatic tensions if they were more negative and guided by national and economic interests than humanitarian. It investigated the degree of prominence comparatively accorded the reportage of the issues in developed nations and Africa; and further ascertained the direction of reportage of the issues. The study reviewed the Agenda Setting theory which flows from the functional theories as appropriate to explain the work and adopts the Content Analysis method with an expected population consisting of 120 editions of the two selected newspapers, The Guardian of the UK and New York Times of the US from the deluge of global newspapers. The sample size was drawn from the population using the Taro Yamane formula to arrive at 24 editions. However, 22 editions of the newspaper had stories on international conflicts and diplomatic tensions, with over 31 stories. The contents were quantitatively analyzed with tables. From the findings, the study concluded that international newspapers though reported significantly international conflicts and diplomatic tensions, their representations were more guided by aligned interests of some world powers and laced around economy rather than humanitarian or global peace. The study recommended advocacy representation of international conflicts and diplomatic tensions by being responsible and fair to all people, race and nations in the international newspapers and de-emphasis economic interest.

