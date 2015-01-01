|
Melinder A, Magnusson M, Gilstrap LL. Int. J. Child Maltreat. 2021; 3(4): 369-392.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
unavailable
Abstract
Over the past decades, researchers have recognized a need to develop more suitable forensic interview protocols to meet children's right to receive improved and adapted communication. This study examines to what extent a relatively novel implementation of an investigative protocol conducted by highly trained Norwegian police investigators helps children (n = 33), 3-15 years of age, to report more detailed information from a criminal allegation than a previous protocol. Additionally, we investigated the bidirectional dynamics between interviewees and interviewers. We predicted that children's spontaneous recollection would elicit more open-ended and focused questions from interviewers, and increase their likelihood of posing more open questions. We expected wh-questions to produce more central details regarding the abuse, which in turn allows the interviewers to resist employing suggestive and leading questioning.
